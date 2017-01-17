Minnesota group offers ways for non-Muslims to counter bias
In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, speaks at a news conference in St. Cloud, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|11 hr
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC