Minnesota governor collapses during state of state address
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton was home Monday night after fainting during his state of the state address, his chief of staff said. EMTs performed a routine check on the governor at the Capitol and cleared him to leave, Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said in a statement.
