Minnesota Gov. Dayton announces prostate cancer diagnosis day after collapsing
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term. Dayton made the announcement during a planned event to discuss Minnesota's budget, a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Special Politicians
|2
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC