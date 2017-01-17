Minnesota Gains 11,900 Jobs in December

Minnesota Gains 11,900 Jobs in December

17 hrs ago Read more: Business North

Minnesota employers added 11,900 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development . In addition to those gains, November's figures were revised from 5,000 jobs gained to 12,700 jobs gained.

