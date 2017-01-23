Minnesota gains 11,900 jobs in December
Minnesota employers added 11,900 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED. In addition to those gains, November's figures were revised from 5,000 jobs gained to 12,700 jobs gained.
