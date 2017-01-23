Minnesota Football Recruiting Update: Fleck deals with commits and decommits over the Weekend
Gopher Football hosted at least 14 recruits over the weekend on official recruiting visits. Most of the 14 were already committed to the new coaching staff with a few key kids they are hoping to get committed.
