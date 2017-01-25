Minnesota cop claims racists texts exchanged with Black Lives Matter...
A Minnesota police officer admitted to exchanging "racially charged" text messages with a high school classmate now standing trial for shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters. Brett Levin, a Burnsville police officer, testified Tuesday that he had stayed in contact with Allen "Lance" Scarsella, who he admitted frequently sent texts that were "negative about black people," reported the Star Tribune .
