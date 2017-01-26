Minnesota author Kelly Barnhill wins Newbery Medal
Barnhill, named Monday as this year's winner of the John Newbery Medal for her fantasy novel "The Girl Who Drank the Moon," started writing children's stories in her late 20s - after two kids and a yearslong hiatus from the craft she studied as an undergraduate. "I was doing all the wacky stuff that early 20s people did," Barnhill said in a telephone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|7 hr
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC