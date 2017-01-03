Minnesota artist hopes to save cafe culture one painting at a time
As a boy, Mat Ollig often tagged along with his grandparents to Red's Cafe in Montrose, 45 miles west of Minneapolis. Today the Wright County town is a bedroom community, but in Ollig's youth it was more rural than exurban, with Red's the gathering spot for townies and truckers who pulled off Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC