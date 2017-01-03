Minnesota agency says police didn't discriminate in hauling mentally ill man to jail
David Salisbury has struggled for decades with mental health problems, but an outburst that involved throwing a television at the back door nearly two years ago landed the Alexandria man in jail - not in a hospital or treatment facility. Ever since, the Salisburys have been protesting the way police handled the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC