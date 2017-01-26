Mexican import tax would be dire for ...

Mexican import tax would be dire for Minnesota industry, trade experts say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A trade war with Mexico could slow the flow of goods from Minnesota south of the border, a revenue stream that brought $2.4 billion to the state in 2015. "This could be the start of a major trade war," said University of Minnesota trade economist Tim Kehoe, who worked with Mexico on the North American Free Trade Agreement .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) 12 hr Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) 17 hr 3rd Wife 28
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 22 Special Politicians 2
News Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other... Jan 20 wouldbuy 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
Benzo Man Here To Help Jan 13 Pain 1
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC