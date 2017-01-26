Mexican import tax would be dire for Minnesota industry, trade experts say
A trade war with Mexico could slow the flow of goods from Minnesota south of the border, a revenue stream that brought $2.4 billion to the state in 2015. "This could be the start of a major trade war," said University of Minnesota trade economist Tim Kehoe, who worked with Mexico on the North American Free Trade Agreement .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|17 hr
|3rd Wife
|28
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|Special Politicians
|2
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC