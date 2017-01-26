Merchants Financial leads resurgent Minnesota bank industry
Generations-old Merchants Financial Group has grown organically and through acquisitions to 21 banks from Apple Valley to southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. It also is something of a proxy for the consolidating, increasingly profitable Minnesota banking industry since the Great Recession of 2007-09.
