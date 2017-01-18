Mentally ill son who killed his mom poses a legal quandary
About a week before Christmas in 2015, Michael Gallagher lived under the delusion that bedbugs infested his 89-year-old mother's Minneapolis apartment. The only solution to avoid what he believed was a fast-approaching eviction, he would later tell authorities, was to "send her to heaven."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC