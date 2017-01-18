Mentally ill son who killed his mom p...

Mentally ill son who killed his mom poses a legal quandary

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

About a week before Christmas in 2015, Michael Gallagher lived under the delusion that bedbugs infested his 89-year-old mother's Minneapolis apartment. The only solution to avoid what he believed was a fast-approaching eviction, he would later tell authorities, was to "send her to heaven."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Jan 4 okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec '16 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec '16 o see the light 20
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC