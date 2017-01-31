Medica returns to individual market, bringing a second insurance option to 60 Minnesota counties

The Minnetonka-based health plan reported in November that it had hit its enrollment cap for 2017 in the state's non-group market, and hasn't been an option for new customers as a result. But the state Commerce Department reported Tuesday that not as many 2016 customers at Medica renewed coverage as expected, meaning the health plan has room for an unspecified number of new enrollees.

