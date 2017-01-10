Medica Announces Retirement of CEO and President David Tilford
John Naylor, currently Senior Vice President of Medica's Commercial Markets Division, has been named as Tilford's successor. Naylor will assume the new role immediately, while Tilford will be available to assist with the transition through the end of the month.
