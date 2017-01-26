Louise Erdrich leads finalists for Minnesota Book Awards
Minneapolis writer Louise Erdrich is a finalist for a Minnesota Book Award for her novel "LaRose," which is also a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle award. She last won a Minnesota Book Award - her fifth - in 2013 for "The Round House."
