Localized blizzard conditions to threaten travel over north-central US into Tuesday
The combination of the snow and wind could lead to possible white-out conditions from South Dakota into neighboring Nebraska and Minnesota. A storm will emerge from the Rockies and ride along the leading edge of a fresh wave of cold air .
