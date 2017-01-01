Local music notes: Minnesota musicians fill January void with tributes and residencies
After months of unexpectedly paying tribute to Prince, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Leonard Cohen, the Twin Cities music scene is getting back to its regularly scheduled programming of dead legends. The Cabooze's Cash Only XVII concert - a tradition started while its subject was still alive - takes place Friday with a lineup that's as carved in stone as its namesake Johnny Cash's wardrobe color, with Sherwin Linton, the White Iron Band, Trailer Trash, Ol' Yeller and full-time tribute band the Church of Cash .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|4 hr
|misbehaved
|28
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC