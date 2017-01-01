Local music notes: Minnesota musician...

Local music notes: Minnesota musicians fill January void with tributes and residencies

After months of unexpectedly paying tribute to Prince, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Leonard Cohen, the Twin Cities music scene is getting back to its regularly scheduled programming of dead legends. The Cabooze's Cash Only XVII concert - a tradition started while its subject was still alive - takes place Friday with a lineup that's as carved in stone as its namesake Johnny Cash's wardrobe color, with Sherwin Linton, the White Iron Band, Trailer Trash, Ol' Yeller and full-time tribute band the Church of Cash .

