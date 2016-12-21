Lawsuit before Minnesota Supreme Court tests routine housing inspections
Rental licensing rules adopted by cities across Minnesota will be tested Wednesday when the state's highest court hears arguments on whether landlords and tenants can block routine city housing inspections. The case, stemming from a Golden Valley dispute, tests the balance between privacy and a government's responsibility to regulate health and safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Sun
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec 9
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Warren in Minnesota: 'The game is rigged' (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|LAND OF CHEATERS
|30
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC