Klobuchar Features Johnson's Lakeside...

Klobuchar Features Johnson's Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business North

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's "Minnesota Morning" featured breakfast pastries from Johnson's Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday-morning coffee gatherings in her Washington, DC office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other... 6 hr wouldbuy 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
Benzo Man Here To Help Jan 13 Pain 1
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 12 misbehaved 27
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Jan 4 okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC