'It's just beautiful' protesters say, as Minnesotans head to Washington for march

Somewhere in Ohio, en route to Washington, D.C., to protest a new president, two clashing worlds came together with a handshake. It was Friday at 9 p.m., the night before what turned out to be a massive women's march on Washington, and a group of Minnesota women bound for the nation's capital collided with a group of truckers taking a smoke break outside a convenience store on Interstate 90. The women were hard to miss, their heads capped in homemade pink knit hats, the unofficial uniform of the march.

