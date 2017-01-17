In Minnesota, rainy-day fund may help cover insurance hikes
Minnesota would use state money to offset the health premium hikes for more than 100,000 residents under a measure legislators were considering Thursday, a novel approach as states across the country grapple with the rising costs and uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act. As the only Midwestern state to create its own insurance marketplace, Minnesota was an early adopter of President Barack Obama's health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC