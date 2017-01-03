Hunters kill 344 deer in SE Minnesota to study if CWD spreading
Hunters killed 344 deer during the first three days of a special southeast Minnesota whitetail season prompted by the discovery there of two animals that carried chronic wasting disease . The hunt, which began Saturday and ends Jan. 15, is being held in a 371-square-mile area surrounding the location near Lanesboro where the infected deer were killed by hunters in November.
