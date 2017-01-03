Homegrown: Minnesotans who have played Gophers basketball in the past 25 years
Three Gophers are from Minnesota, with two of them powering the 15-2 start. Amir Coffey is the true freshman top recruit, junior Reggie Lynch is the transfer stabilizing the post and freshman Michael Hurt has shown promise in limited minutes.
