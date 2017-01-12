Health Insurance Relief a Challenge for Minnesota Lawmakers
Minnesota lawmakers scrambled on Jan. 10 to begin cobbling together a relief plan for residents facing massive health insurance premium hikes, but logistical hurdles and disagreements between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton could make it weeks or longer before checks are delivered. Minnesota is grappling with some of the largest rate increases in the nation for 2017, driven by higher-than-expected medical costs from a small, severely sick population in the individual market - where residents who aren't covered through employers or by public programs such as Medical Assistance get coverage.
