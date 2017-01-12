Health Insurance Relief a Challenge f...

Health Insurance Relief a Challenge for Minnesota Lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Minnesota lawmakers scrambled on Jan. 10 to begin cobbling together a relief plan for residents facing massive health insurance premium hikes, but logistical hurdles and disagreements between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton could make it weeks or longer before checks are delivered. Minnesota is grappling with some of the largest rate increases in the nation for 2017, driven by higher-than-expected medical costs from a small, severely sick population in the individual market - where residents who aren't covered through employers or by public programs such as Medical Assistance get coverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benzo Man Here To Help 1 hr Pain 1
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) 7 hr misbehaved 27
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Jan 4 okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec '16 Trump your President 56
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC