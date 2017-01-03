Gophers women skate past MSU Mankato
Kelly Pannek had two goals and two assists and Kate Schipper added a goal and two assists to lead the No. 2 Gophers over Minnesota State Mankato 5-3 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Faceoff Classic at Braemar Arena in Edina on Sunday.
