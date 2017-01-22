Gophers' linebacker recruit flips commitment to Baylor
Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound player from Mansfield, Texas, committed to the Gophers under head coach Tracy Claeys on Dec. 13. Jackson had offers from Houston, Boise State and Fresno State, among others. ""My decision is based on the relationship I have built with the coaching staff and direction of the program at Baylor University," Jackson wrote in a message on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Special Politicians
|2
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Fri
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC