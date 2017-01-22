Gophers' linebacker recruit flips com...

Gophers' linebacker recruit flips commitment to Baylor

1 hr ago

Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound player from Mansfield, Texas, committed to the Gophers under head coach Tracy Claeys on Dec. 13. Jackson had offers from Houston, Boise State and Fresno State, among others. ""My decision is based on the relationship I have built with the coaching staff and direction of the program at Baylor University," Jackson wrote in a message on Twitter.

