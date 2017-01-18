Gophers football: Illinois athlete flips commitment from Missouri to Minnesota

New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck received an oral commitment Wednesday from Rey Estes, a quarterback/athlete from East St. Louis, Ill., he announced on Twitter. Estes, a 6-foot, 160-pound player, committed to Missouri on Aug. 10, after originally pledging to Fleck at his previous school, Western Michigan, on Feb. 22, according to 247sports.com.

