GOP legislators propose health insurance overhaul, aim to pass it quickly

7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Republican lawmakers have unveiled their plan for helping Minnesotans facing rising premiums on the individual health care market -- and pledged Thursday to pass it in the Legislature next week. The proposal offered up on the third day of the legislative session would spend $300 million to offer a three-month-long, 25 percent premium reduction to everyone on the individual market who don't qualify for other subsidies.

