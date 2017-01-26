Former President Clinton, Minnesota Republicans offer Dayton well wishes, flowers
A day after he disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis and explained why he fainted during a high-profile speech, Gov. Mark Dayton launched into a full day of events that started with an education conference in St. Paul Tuesday. At the outset of his brief remarks, Dayton joked about the number of reporters who turned out for his remarks, wondering if they were there for his speech -- or see if he would faint again.
