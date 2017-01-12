Former Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice headed to U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel
Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz is Gov. Mark Dayton's choice to join the public oversight panel of U.S. Bank Stadium. Over a long career in politics and law, Blatz has been a popular and unassailable figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|10 hr
|Lipz156
|28
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Fri
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Fri
|Pain
|1
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC