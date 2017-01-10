Former camp counselor accused of sex with teen, child porn Thursday, January 5

MINNEAPOLIS A 37-year-old Blaine man and former youth camp counselor in central Minnesota is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in September and recording it on his phone. Scott Fortier, who worked for several years as a counselor supervisor at a youth camp in Todd County, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and using minors in a pornographic work, according to court documents filed last week in Anoka County.

