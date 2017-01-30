For Minnesotans with disabilities, AB...

For Minnesotans with disabilities, ABLE accounts could ease poverty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota on Tuesday will announce the launch of new savings accounts that could lift hundreds of people with disabilities out of poverty by allowing them to accumulate savings without jeopardizing their public health insurance coverage and other government benefits. Nearly a decade in the making, the new accounts are considered a breakthrough for many of the roughly 600,000 Minnesotans with disabilities, who often are forced to impoverish themselves to qualify for public services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg... Sun Solarman 1
Want to make easy money? Sun Fantasia 1
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Jan 28 Blink 3
City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09) Jan 27 Gyorgy Szoros 53
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Jan 27 3rd Wife 28
News Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other... Jan 20 wouldbuy 1
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC