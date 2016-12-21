Fischer man becomes first Minnesotan to win North Dakota's poker championship
Jon Wurden, of Fischer, Minnesota, won the North Dakota State Texas Hold 'em Championship over the weekend. He outlasted more than 1,000 other players and won $30,000.
