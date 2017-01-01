Find most efficient route for insuran...

Find most efficient route for insurance relief in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The highest-profile debates over competing plans to provide Minnesotans with health insurance rate relief are taking place at the State Capitol as the 2017 Minnesota legislative session gets underway. But the most heartbreaking discussions about it are those occurring in homes far from St. Paul - such as the southeast Minnesota farmhouse belonging to Jennifer and Michael Rupprecht.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... 1 hr CORP CRIME REPORT 1
Benzo Man Here To Help 6 hr Pain 1
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) 13 hr misbehaved 27
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Jan 4 okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC