Feds Deny Minnesota Request for Open Enrollment Extension
Minnesota residents buy health insurance on their own will still face a Jan. 31 deadline to get coverage after the federal government denied a request for an extension. Gov. Mark Dayton requested to push back open enrollment through February, citing consumer uncertainty as he and the Legislature try to offset massive premium increases for 2017.
