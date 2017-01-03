Excerpts from recent Minnesota editor...

Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Heading into the opening week of the 2017 Minnesota legislative session, two major story lines were predicted. One was that Gov. Mark Dayton will seek to cement his gubernatorial legacy in this, his last budget-building session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio... Jan 4 Old Pom 8
News Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c... Jan 4 okimar 2
News Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13) Jan 1 LachieSP 20
News Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14) Dec 28 Adolph Trumpler 25
News Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ... Dec 26 A Loyal Vacationer 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min... Dec '16 Trump your President 56
News It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn... Dec '16 o see the light 20
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,154

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC