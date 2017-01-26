Ex-'Prairie Home' host Garrison Keillor plans Minnesota tour

Humorist and former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor will hit the road this spring to celebrate Minnesota Public Radio's 50th anniversary. Keillor announced Thursday his one-man "The Gratitude Tour" will visit five Minnesota cities in six days in April - Duluth, Bemidji, St. Joseph/Collegeville, St. Peter and Moorhead.

