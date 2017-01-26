EPA gives all-clear to pollution grants for Minnesota
After a week of anxiety about reports that the Trump administration would freeze millions of dollars in grants for critical environmental projects, Minnesota officials said Friday they got word from Washington that all systems are go. "They have completed the review, and those funds have been unfrozen" said John Linc Stine, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency .
