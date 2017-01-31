Dayton criticizes Trump travel ban, pledges to defend affected Minnesotans
DFL Gov. Mark Dayton on Tuesday criticized recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, calling some of them unconstitutional and others "antithetical to our American values." "All of them have ramifications for our state and our people," Dayton said in a statement.
