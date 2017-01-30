Copy fees limit patient access to medical records, doctors argue
Even though U.S. patients are supposed to have easy access to electronic copies of their medical records, copy fees can prevent people from getting this information when they need it, some doctors argue. Under federal guidelines issued last year, health providers are permitted to charge fees for labor, costs of creating electronic or paper copies of records and postage, Dr. Harlan Krumholz of Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues write in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar incentive program in cross hairs this leg...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|Want to make easy money?
|Sun
|Fantasia
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|City data is the legitimate face of stormfront ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 27
|Gyorgy Szoros
|53
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 27
|3rd Wife
|28
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|Jan 20
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC