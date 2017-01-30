Copy fees limit patient access to med...

Copy fees limit patient access to medical records, doctors argue

11 hrs ago

Even though U.S. patients are supposed to have easy access to electronic copies of their medical records, copy fees can prevent people from getting this information when they need it, some doctors argue. Under federal guidelines issued last year, health providers are permitted to charge fees for labor, costs of creating electronic or paper copies of records and postage, Dr. Harlan Krumholz of Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues write in JAMA Internal Medicine.

