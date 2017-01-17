Conservative Christian Leaders Gather in DC, Calling Trump's Election an Answer to Prayer
I'm in Washington, D.C, to attend tomorrow's inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Although the news media is predicting protests, what I'm seeing is that everyone is abuzz and excited by Trump's election and inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Man.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Designers can refuse to dress the Trumps. Other...
|2 hr
|wouldbuy
|1
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|Benzo Man Here To Help
|Jan 13
|Pain
|1
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Jan 12
|misbehaved
|27
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC