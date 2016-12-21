Charlie Weaver: Business gets ready t...

Charlie Weaver: Business gets ready to find its voice in a new administration

13 hrs ago

Charlie Weaver says CEOs will need to get more involved in government affairs in an atmosphere of protectionist, anti-corporate sentiment. Charlie Weaver got a sense of the new world order when he found himself begging Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House to vote for TPP, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation trade agreement.

