Al Franken lays into Trump for attacking Minnesota's Somali-American community
Sen. Al Franken questions Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Sessions. CREDIT: AP Photo/Alex Brandon On Tuesday, Sen. Al Franken used a confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions to deliver a message straight to the president-elect: Minnesota's Somali-American community is not a "disaster."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC