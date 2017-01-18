6 people injured in explosion at Minnesota truck plant
Emergency responders are called to a McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing facility in Dodge Center, Minn., after a report of a possible explosion at the plant that injured several people, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The incident occurred about 10:20 a.m. Fire crews from nearby towns were called in and Minnesota Energy workers were on the scene.
