3-plus years for Minnesota man who contacted ISIL recruiters

A Minnesota man, who had requested during sentencing to be set free, instead was sentenced to three years and two months in prison for having contact with international terror recruiters. Abdul Raheem Ali-Skelton, 23, of Glencoe, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to making false statements to the FBI.

