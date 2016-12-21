2 Minnesotans Win $1M Each, 5 Win $100,000 Each in Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
Minnesota Lottery officials announced on New Year's Day that thousands of Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players are woke up on Sunday to discover that they are starting the new year with a win. Officials said Sunday Raffle sales have generated over $27 million for Minnesota.
