18-year-old dies in icy northern Minnesota crash; six survive in other pickup2 hours ago
An 18-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday evening in north-central Minnesota when his pickup truck slid into the path of an oncoming vehicle on icy roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesotan Somali students blow away competitio...
|Jan 4
|Old Pom
|8
|Appeals court: Minnesota sex offender program c...
|Jan 4
|okimar
|2
|Chiropractor with history of fraud, placed on p... (Aug '13)
|Jan 1
|LachieSP
|20
|Romney on minimum wage: 'We ought to raise it' (May '14)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|25
|Readers Write (Dec. 26): Winters in Minnesota, ...
|Dec 26
|A Loyal Vacationer
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Min...
|Dec '16
|Trump your President
|56
|It's Delusional To Think That Voter Fraud Doesn...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|20
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC