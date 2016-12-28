Young Minnesota mom-to-be struck by car and killed, her boyfriend critically hurt Christmas Day

A phone call that parents pray they never get - and certainly not on Christmas - told Brent Mclaughlin and Tommie Sue that their daughter, Kitti Mclaughlin, had been struck and killed by a car early Dec. 25. Unable to find a ride into Frazee in the early hours of the morning, Kitti and her boyfriend, Mauricio Guerra, had been walking south along Minnesota 29 about five miles north of Frazee when they were struck by a vehicle, which was also travelling south along the dark highway. Alexis Birky, 20, also of Frazee, was driving the car.

