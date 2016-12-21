Work-related deaths in Minnesota were up in 2015
More people died in work-related accidents in 2015 than in any year since 2006, according to new data released this week by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. As in years past, the bulk of the 74 deaths were in agriculture, construction and transportation industries.
